Switzerland – Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units and Weapons

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Switzerland of five (5) Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.2 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Switzerland requested to buy five (5) Patriot Configuration-3+ Modernized Fire Units, consisting of: five (5) AN/MPQ-65 Radar Sets; five (5) AN/MSQ-132 Engagement Control Stations; seventeen (17) M903 Launching Stations; up to seventy (70) Patriot MIM-104E Guidance Enhanced Missile Tactical (GEM-T) Missiles; seven (7) Antenna Mast Groups; five (5) Electrical Power Plants (EPP) III; and six (6) Multifunctional Information Distribution System Low Volume Terminal (MIDS-LVT) (11) Block Upgrade Two (BU2).



Also included are communications equipment; tools and test equipment; range and test programs; support equipment to include associated vehicles; prime movers; generators; publications and technical documentation; training equipment; spare and repair parts; personnel training; Technical Assistance Field Team (TAFT); U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics support services; Systems Integration and Checkout (SICO); field office support; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated cost is $2.2 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly European nation which is an important force for political stability and economic progress within Europe.



The proposed sale of the Patriot missile system will improve Switzerland’s missile defense capability. Switzerland will use the Patriot to defend its territorial integrity and for regional stability. The proposed sale supports Switzerland’s goal of improving national and territorial defense. Switzerland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be Raytheon Corporation, Tewksbury, Massachusetts and Lockheed-Martin, Dallas, Texas. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately twenty-five (25) U.S. Government and forty (40) contractor representatives to travel to Switzerland for an extended period for equipment de-processing/fielding, system checkout, training, and technical and logistics support.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value is expected to be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The $2.2 billion cost of the Patriots offered to Switzerland exactly matches the 2 billion Swiss franc budget ($2.18 billion at today’s exchange rate) that Switzerland has earmarked for the acquisition, part of its Air2030 air-defense program.)



-ends-



