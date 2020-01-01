General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $1,219,170,958 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price and fixed-price-incentive) contract to produce, test and deliver Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) systems.
One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025.
U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-D-0039).
-ends-