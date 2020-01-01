Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept. 30, 2020)

The Stryker A1 IM-SHORAD provides short-range air defense against unmanned aerial systems and fixed-wing and rotary-wing threats. Its armament includes Longbow Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles and a 30mm cannon.

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $1,219,170,958 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price and fixed-price-incentive) contract to produce, test and deliver Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) systems.









One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-D-0039).



