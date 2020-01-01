International Customer Awards Rheinmetall Contract for 60mm Mortar Ammunition

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued Oct. 01, 2020)

An international customer has contracted with Rheinmetall for an array of cutting-edge mortar ammunition. South African arms manufacturer Rheinmetall Denel Munition, a Rheinmetall subsidiary, will supply the customer with conventional 60mm, long-range 60mm and advanced 60mm patrol mortar ammunition.



Under the agreement, this longstanding customer will take delivery of the products by the end of 2021. The order is worth a figure in the mid-single-digit million euro range.



Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) is applying world-class technology to enhance its mortar portfolio. “RDM is collaborating with various partners in order to boost the guidance function in our range of our 120mm mortar ammunition,” stated Frans Landsberg, RDM’s Mortar Product Manager.



The complete mortar suite, consisting of 60mm, 81mm and 120mm mortar ammunition, features an insensitive high explosive (IHE) warhead with pre-formed fragmentation (PFF).



The company plans to follow the artillery systems with rocket-assisted technology in the near future and become the world’s foremost system house for mortar ammunition. “In order for us to meet the needs of our customers we need to enhance our capabilities, as we are one of the leading pioneers in indirect fire. We will continue to push the envelope to ensure we stay ahead of the pack in technology and innovation,” stated RDM’s CEO, Jan-Patrick Helmsen.





Rheinmetall Denel Munition (Pty) Ltd is a high-technology company and integrated manufacturer and supplier of selected munitions and explosive-related products for armed forces and law enforcement agencies in South Africa and around the world. Rheinmetall Denel Munition is a strategic partnership between Rheinmetall Defence of Germany (51%) and Denel SOC Ltd of South Africa (49%).



