Paramount Aerospace to Expand its Support for ATAC Under Newly-Awarded Contract for U.S. Adversary Air Training

(Source: Paramount Aerospace; issued October 2, 2020)

FORT WORTH, Texas --- Paramount Aerospace Systems USA (PAS USA), a subsidiary of Africa-based, global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group, will expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and training support for the Mirage F-1 fighter fleet operated by the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, LLC (ATAC), as ATAC has been awarded new contracts to provide adversary air (ADAIR) pilot training to the U.S. Air Force over the course of the next 4.5 years.



The Virginia-headquartered ATAC has been selected to provide three U.S. Air Force bases (Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida) with adversary air live training. Paramount Aerospace Systems USA intends to scale significantly in both staff and services to meet the requirements of ATAC, including recruiting and training 18-20 personnel at the company's U.S. headquarters at Alliance Field in Fort Worth, Texas.



Paramount Aerospace Systems' current services comprise maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), the servicing of airframes and return to service (RTS) of aircraft. Looking to the future, the U.S.-based company aims to expand upon these services, expanding to 'Depot level (D-level)' capabilities, offering upgrades and extensive modifications and deep level maintenance services, depending on client requirements.



Paramount Aerospace Systems has quickly established itself as a reliable and highly valued Mirage F-1 and legacy fighter partner in the United States. The company has instituted a world-class engine maintenance facility and workshop in Fort Worth Texas, both for its customers operating within Alliance Field and remotely from Lakeland, Florida. Paramount's Mirage F-1 engine facility and workshop is the only facility of its kind presently operational internationally.



ATAC's first refurbished, supersonic, radar-equipped Mirage F-1 performed its initial flight in the United States on August 22nd, 2019, then assisted by Paramount in providing Mirage F-1 training. Paramount Group later provided upgrade and engineering support for partner Draken International's first regenerated Mirage F-1 maiden flight, held in Lakeland, Florida on November 19th, 2019.



Paramount Aerospace Systems' other customer, Draken International, has also been selected by the U.S. Air Force to support aircrew training at three locations.



Brian Greyling, CEO of Paramount Aerospace stated: "It is a privilege to support our partners as they take on this exciting 'red air' campaign, expected to commence shortly in 2020. We are proud of what we at Paramount have achieved so far, including setting up the capabilities to provide the complete Mirage -F1 solution, while ensuring an extensive, evolutionary depth of aircraft experience and knowledge.



"It's our intention to expand our footprint and scope of services, drive and grow our business in the United States in support of and in tandem with our customers' growth".





Paramount Group is the Africa-based global aerospace and technology company. It is a leader in defence and security innovation and is a trusted partner to sovereign governments around the world, providing ground-breaking products, services and consultancy, including support for peacekeeping missions.



