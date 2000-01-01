FMV Signs Agreement on Tactical Mission System for Helicopter 14

(Source: Swedish Defence Matériel Agency, FMV; issued Oct. 1, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

FMV has signed an agreement with SAAB on System Support for Helicopter 14 Tactical Mission System.



“This tactical mission system is the eyes, ears and brain of the helicopter and a prerequisite for being able to add the naval operational capability to Helicopter 14 and Sweden,” says Anna Kviblad, head of the FMV helicopter department.



FMV acquired Helicopter 14, [NH90 helicopter; Swedish designation Hkp14], through an agreement with NATO Helicopter Industries (NHI). The helicopter has an advanced mission system that includes various systems, such as a sonar system for submarine hunting. This system is developed and delivered by SAAB.



The TMS Systemstöd contract guarantees long-term cooperation and secures both competence and infrastructure at SAAB and its subcontractors.



“This agreement means that we can maintain the ability, both concretely as part of Through Life Support and Obsolescence management, but also through future studies and development that secures the capability of Hkp14 for a long time to come,” says Anna Kviblad.



