NSPA Enhances PzH2000M Capabilities for Italy

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA); issued Oct 1, 2020)

The Italian Army’s PzH2000M upgrade was contracted to Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) through an international competitive solicitation supported by the Italian Ministry of Defence's land systems directorate, "Direzione degli Armamenti Terrestri." (IT MoD photo)

NSPA has successfully completed the Italian PzH2000M modification programme, providing the Italian artillery with a key upgrade for crew safety and the ability to operate under severe climate conditions.



The new PzH2000M variant expands the field capabilities, strengthening the systems in deployment scenarios, characterized by high temperatures, through the integration of Generator Cooling Systems and Charge Compartment Cooling Systems.



Additionally, the upgrade improves crew safety by introducing a fire extinguishing system in the crew compartment, as well as a Live Firing Box consisting of a selection of tools that allow "in mission" cleaning and maintenance of the shooting mechanisms.



The PzH2000M upgrade was contracted to Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) through an international competitive solicitation supported by the Italian Ministry of Defence's land systems directorate, "Direzione degli Armamenti Terrestri".



Close and effective coordination among the involved stakeholders resulted in the successful completion of all project phases by summer 2020, in line with the set technical and quality requirements, timelines and costs. The systems are now ready to operate in the artillery units.



The Panzerhaubitze 2000, abbreviated as PzH2000 is a self-propelled howitzer produced by the consortia KMW / Rheinmetall initially for the German Army and is in use in another five NATO nations.



NSPA provides well stablished in-service support to a fleet of nearly 300 systems (through direct or indirect contracts) and assists Nations to determine their technical requirements and manages modification, equipment integration and upgrade projects.



