Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 1, 2020)

-- Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $85,377,546 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the acquisition of technical services, program support, assessments, special studies and systems engineering for the Trident II Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile Strategic Weapons system.

Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (86%); and Strategic Systems Programs Headquarters, Washington, Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. (14%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2025.

Subject to availability of funding, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $5,168,031 will be obligated on base award.

This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1).

Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00030-21-C-6019).





-- The Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Mitchell Field, New York, is awarded a $68,603,033 cost plus incentive fee and cost plus fixed fee contract modification (P00005) to previously awarded and announced contract N00030-20-C-0045 for the U.S. and United Kingdom to provide Strategic Weapon System Trident fleet support, Trident II SSP Shipboard Integration (SSI) Increment 8, SSI Increment 16, Columbia class and U.K. Dreadnought class navigation subsystem development efforts.

Work will be performed in Mitchel Field, New York (47%); Huntington Beach, California (36%); Clearwater, Florida (9%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (6%); and Hingham, Massachusetts (2%), with an expected completion date of Nov. 30, 2022.

Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $42,869,626; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $4,247,698; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $21,485,709, will be obligated at time of award.

No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4).

Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





-- The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is awarded a $59,097,371 cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost plus fixed-fee level of effort contract (N00030-21-C-6002) to provide the U.S. and United Kingdom Trident II (D5) maintenance, rebuilding and technical services in support of the Navigation subsystem.

Work will be performed at Huntington Beach, California (63%); and Heath, Ohio (13%), along with field engineering conducted at Puget Sound, Washington (4%); Heath, Ohio (4%); Mitchell Field, New York (4%); Norfolk, Virginia (4%); Kings Bay, Georgia (4%); Port Canaveral, Florida (2%), and Faslane, Scotland (2%).

Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022 (inclusive of all option periods).

United Kingdom funds in the amount of $893,383 are being obligated on this award. Subject to the availability of funds, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $27,877,125 will be obligated.

No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.

Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.- Marine Systems (NGSC-MS), Sunnyvale, California, is awarded a $29,541,061 cost-plus incentive-fee contract (N00030-21-C-1010) for fiscal 2021 ongoing support of the Trident II (D-5) deployed SSBN and the SSGN Underwater Launcher Systems (ULS), NGSC-MS will provide technical engineering support and integration for D5, and SSGN Attack Weapon System (AWS).

This support provides field services at sites and shipyards.

Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (52%); Bangor, Washington (18%); Kings Bay, Georgia (14%); Rocket Center West Virginia (7%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (4%); St. Charles, Missouri (3%); and Camarillo, California (2%).

The base year performance period is Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Subject to availability of funds, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $29,541,061 will be obligated on this award.

No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract includes firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee option contract line items.

The contract was not competitively procured.

Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



