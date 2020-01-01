Pentagon Contract Awards

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 1, 2020)

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, California, has been awarded a $298,369,312 firm-fixed-price contract for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications program.



This contract provides a prototype payload to develop hardware and software.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be complete by May 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $29,447,172 are being obligated at the time of award.



The U.S. Space Force, Space and Missile Systems Center, Development Corps, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8808-20-C-0047). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2020)



-ends-



