Lorenzana Expresses DND Intent to Acquire South Korean Helicopters

(Source: Philippines Dept of National Defense; issued Oct. 2, 2020)

Secretary of National Defense Delfin N. Lorenzana expressed the intent of the Department of National Defense (DND) to acquire UH-1H and MD500 helicopters from the Republic of Korea.



In a congratulatory letter to newly-appointed Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense Suh Wook, Secretary Lorenzana said that the DND also plans to conduct a Joint Visual Inspection (JVI) in the fourth quarter of 2020.



The JVI will be conducted following strict biosafety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, by a team composed of representatives from the DND and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.



The acquisition project for the South Korean UH-1H and MD500 helicopters is still in the exploratory stage, with the details yet to be finalized including the timeline and quantity of the assets to be acquired.



DND Eyes Acquisition of Surplus South Korean Helicopters

(Source: Philippine News Agency; issued October 2, 2020)

MANILA --- The Department of National Defense (DND) on Friday has expressed its intent to acquire surplus Bell UH-1H and McDonnell Douglas helicopters from South Korea.



Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed the intent in a congratulatory letter to newly-appointed South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook. He added the DND plans to conduct a Joint Venture Inspection in the fourth quarter of this year.



The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is known to operate a number of UH-IH and MD-500 helicopters in its fleet.



South Korea is known to have retired these helicopters from military service early this year.



The PAF uses the UH-1H primarily for cargo and personnel transport and disaster relief missions while variants or models of the MD-500 in its inventory are utilized for ground attack or close-air support sorties.



"The JVI will be conducted following strict bio-safety protocols amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, by a team composed of representatives from the DND and the Armed Forces of the Philippines," DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a message.



He added that the acquisition project for the South Korean UH-1H and MD500 helicopters is still in the exploratory stage, with the details yet to be finalized including the timeline and number of rotary-winged aircraft to be acquired.



