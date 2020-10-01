Republic of Korea – AIM-9X Block II Tactical Sidewinder Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued October 1, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of AIM-9X Block II Tactical Sidewinder Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $158.1 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Republic of Korea has requested to buy one hundred fifteen (115) AIM-9X Block II Tactical Sidewinder missiles; fifty (50) AIM-9X Block II Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM); twenty (20) AIM-9X Block II Tactical Missile Guidance Units; and twenty (20) AIM 9X Block II CATM Guidance Units. Also included are containers, weapon system support, software, surface transportation, missile technical assistance, and other technical assistance; and other related elements of program support.



The estimated total cost is $158.1 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a treaty ally that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in North East Asia.



The proposed sale will assist the Republic of Korea in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability. The Republic of Korea will have no difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Corporation, Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the Republic of Korea.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



