Egypt – Maritime Domain Awareness System

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued October 1, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt of a Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) system and related equipment for an estimated cost of $417 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Egypt has requested a possible sale of a Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) system that includes multi-site Acquisition Radars (fixed and mobile) with supporting facilities, Electro­Optical / Infrared Sensors (fixed, mobile, airborne), Radio Communications suites, Hybrid Power Generation Systems, Closed Circuit Television, Power and Data Distribution Units, Automatic Identification System, and various other surveillance and communications systems; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



Equipment includes:

-- thirty-four (34) Integrated Fixed Towers with supporting equipment;

-- twenty-eight (28) Communication Towers with supporting equipment;

-- twelve (12) Relay Towers with supporting equipment;

-- six (6) Naval Base Operations Rooms,

-- two (2) regional Operations Centers, and one (1) Strategic Operation Center all with supporting equipment;

-- six (6) Harbor Protection Systems with supporting equipment;

-- Intelligent Fiber Intrusion Detection System;

-- twelve (12) Vertical Take Off and Landing UAV with six (6) Ground Stations;

-- fourteen (14) Mobile Maritime Surveillance Vehicles; and

-- three (3) Aerostat ISR Integrated Platform with supporting equipment.



The estimated total program cost is $417 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East.



Egypt intends to use this Maritime Domain Awareness system to provide the Egyptian Armed Forces with a maritime surveillance capability with real-time situational awareness in the defense of Egypt maritime boundary, natural resources, and ports. Egypt will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be the Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC), McLean, VA. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to Egypt involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews, support, and oversight for approximately five years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value is expected to be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



-ends-



