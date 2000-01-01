Raytheon Intelligence & Space to Produce Radar for F-15EX

(Source: Raytheon Intelligence & Space; issued Oct. 01, 2020)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --- Raytheon Intelligence & Space was selected by the Boeing Company to provide the APG-82(V)1 active electronically scanned array radar for the F-15EX.



“The most advanced F-15 ever built demands the most advanced AESA radar available,” said Michelle Styczynski, F-15 Senior Product Line Director for Raytheon Intelligence & Space. “Not only is the APG-82(V)1 radar more capable than ever, it’s combat proven – having flown in multiple theaters around the world. Our production line is up and running, and we’re ready to deliver this revolutionary capability today.”



The APG-82(V)1 radar can simultaneously detect, identify and track multiple air and surface targets at longer ranges than ever before. This constant target observation allows pilots to make smarter decisions faster and further from the threat; enabling them to keep their edge in the skies and achieve air dominance.



To date, Raytheon Intelligence & Space has delivered more than 150 APG-82s to U.S. and international customers. Under the contract with Boeing, RI&S will deliver eight systems beginning this year and concluding in 2022.





Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Raytheon Intelligence & Space generated $14 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2019 and has 35,700 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.



