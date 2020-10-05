Elbit Systems’ U.S. Subsidiary Awarded a $35 Million Contract to Provide Support for the U.S. Navy V-22 Aircraft

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Oct 05, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, was awarded an approximately $35 million five-year firm-fixed-priced contract by the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) for repair of line-replaceable units in support of the V-22 aircraft.



The repairs will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas and Talladega, Alabama, and the contract will be performed until October 2025.





