Boxer Program Reaches New Milestone with Training Underway

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 02, 2020)

The Australian Army has commenced training on the new Boxer 8x8 Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV) which are being delivered under the Government’s LAND 400 Phase 2 program.



The 211 new Boxer 8x8 CRVs will replace Army’s Australian Light Armoured Vehicles, delivering Army a new, cutting edge capability.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC, said the commencement of training brings Army a step closer to having world-class combat reconnaissance capability.



“These vehicles will provide our soldiers with increased protection, lethality, connectivity and mobility for the next 30 years,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Defence has continued recruiting and training personnel under COVID-safe conditions to meet our force generation requirements to continue defending the nation and its interests.”



The Boxer training is being run in a COVID safe manner, Defence and Rheinmetall Defence Australia have worked closely together to implement the necessary changes to ensure the training could be conducted safely.



To date, Defence has accepted delivery of five Boxer vehicles with an additional vehicle expected by the end this week.



