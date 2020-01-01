New footage of d Hyunmoo-3 cruise missile being launched from what appears to be a Son Won Il-class (Type 214) submarine.
The submarine-launched variant of the Hyunmoo-3 is designated as Haeseong-3 by the Republic of Korea Navy.
Since long-range cruise missile is considered a strategic weapon, its launch authority falls under the Republic of Korea Army Missile Command.
This is one of the reasons why the ROKN developed the SSM-750K Sea Dragon tactical land attack missile based on of the SSM-710K C-Star anti-ship missile.
The ROKN is able to launch the Sea Dragon without going through the Army Missile Command.
This footage was sourced from the 72nd Armed Forces Day ceremony.
-ends-