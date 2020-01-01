S. Korean Navy Tests Sub-Launched Cruise Missile

(Source: RoK Armed Forces unofficial Facebook page; posted Sept. 27, 2020)

New footage of d Hyunmoo-3 cruise missile being launched from what appears to be a Son Won Il-class (Type 214) submarine.



The submarine-launched variant of the Hyunmoo-3 is designated as Haeseong-3 by the Republic of Korea Navy.



Since long-range cruise missile is considered a strategic weapon, its launch authority falls under the Republic of Korea Army Missile Command.









This is one of the reasons why the ROKN developed the SSM-750K Sea Dragon tactical land attack missile based on of the SSM-710K C-Star anti-ship missile.



The ROKN is able to launch the Sea Dragon without going through the Army Missile Command.



This footage was sourced from the 72nd Armed Forces Day ceremony.



-ends-



