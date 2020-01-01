BAE Submits Offer for Slovak Radar Tender

(Source: British Embassy, Bratislava; issued Oct. 5, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Ambassador Baker today at the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic submitted an offer in response to the July tender for the provision of a multifunctional 3D radar system.



If successful in this tender, the proposed solution, which we are presenting with partners from BAE Systems and Saab, will help strengthen the defense of the Slovak Republic as well as defense and security cooperation between our countries.



The offer envisages significant participation from partners within the Slovak defense industry, who would participate in the production of part of the equipment, which would, last but not least, contribute to maintaining employment in Slovakia as well as the effectiveness of defense spending in Slovakia.



We look forward to working with you on the next phase of this procurement.



-ends-



