General Dynamics Land Systems Awarded $1.2 Billion U.S. Army Contract for Stryker IM-SHORAD Vehicles

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Oct 02, 2020)

The Stryker A1 IM-SHORAD provides short-range air defense against unmanned aerial systems and fixed-wing and rotary-wing threats. Its armament includes Longbow Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles and a 30mm cannon. (GD photo)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. –-- General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), a business unit of General Dynamics, was awarded a $1.219 billion contract to produce, test and deliver Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) systems to the U.S. Army.



The Army’s initial order on the contract calls for 28 Stryker IM-SHORAD vehicles for $230 million.



“General Dynamics and our teammates Leonardo DRS and Raytheon are pleased to be able to partner with the Army to bring this powerful capability to U.S. Soldiers,” said Don Kotchman, Vice President and General Manager of GD Land Systems. “This dedicated SHORAD capability adds a new operational dimension to the Stryker fleet in all of the Army’s maneuver formations.”



The IM-SHORAD is designed to counter threats from Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and a multitude of other rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, and provides a common Army platform that is cost-effective, highly mobile, survivable, sustainable and transportable.



Stryker continues to be a highly sought platform beyond the Stryker Brigade Combat Team formations.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of September, 30, 2025. GD Land Systems has production locations in Tallahassee, Florida; Scranton, Pennsylvania; London, Ontario; Lima, Ohio; and Anniston, Alabama.





Headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan, General Dynamics Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company’s extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.



General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019.



-ends-



