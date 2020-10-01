U.S. ICBM to Replace 1970s Minuteman May Cost $111 Billion (excerpt)
(Source: Bloomberg News; posted Oct. 1, 2020)
By Anthony Capaccio
The Pentagon’s next generation intercontinental ballistic missile program could cost U.S. taxpayers as much as $110.6 billion, according to internal Defense Department estimates, adding to a wave of big-ticket nuclear weapons programs slated for the years ahead.

Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, approved the ICBM program going forward and supported the purchase of 659 missiles -- 25 for initial testing and 634 for silos, spares and later testing, according to a Sept. 21 report obtained by Bloomberg News that was marked “Unclassified/For Official Use Only.”

The new estimate includes a $13 billion contract Northrop Grumman Corp. received in September to start full-scale development and eventual production of missiles intended to replace the aging Minuteman III system, the land-based portion of the U.S. nuclear triad.

The Air Force and the Pentagon’s independent cost assessment office project the missile program alone -- not including the nuclear warheads they’ll carry -- will cost between $93.1 billion and $95.8 billion. That is up from a preliminary $85 billion Pentagon forecast in 2016. (end of excerpt)


