U.S. ICBM to Replace 1970s Minuteman May Cost $111 Billion (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; posted Oct. 1, 2020)

By Anthony Capaccio

We break--more on new ICBM: The Pentagon estimates the cost of its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile program, including decades of operations and support, could be as high as $264 billion. — Anthony Capaccio (@ACapaccio) October 3, 2020

The Pentagon’s next generation intercontinental ballistic missile program could cost U.S. taxpayers as much as $110.6 billion, according to internal Defense Department estimates, adding to a wave of big-ticket nuclear weapons programs slated for the years ahead.Ellen Lord, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, approved the ICBM program going forward and supported the purchase of 659 missiles -- 25 for initial testing and 634 for silos, spares and later testing, according to a Sept. 21 report obtained by Bloomberg News that was marked “Unclassified/For Official Use Only.”The new estimate includes a $13 billion contract Northrop Grumman Corp. received in September to start full-scale development and eventual production of missiles intended to replace the aging Minuteman III system, the land-based portion of the U.S. nuclear triad.The Air Force and the Pentagon’s independent cost assessment office project the missile program alone -- not including the nuclear warheads they’ll carry -- will cost between $93.1 billion and $95.8 billion. That is up from a preliminary $85 billion Pentagon forecast in 2016. (end of excerpt)-ends-