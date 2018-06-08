Opening of Price Offers for the Project for Combat Armored Vehicles for the Land Forces

(Source: Bulgarian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 2, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Bulgarian officials opening the final price offers submitted in its competition for a new armored combat vehicle. Local press reports say that both offers exceeded the allocated budget by $300 million. (BG MoD photo)





The opening of the offers was attended by the Deputy Minister of Defense Anatoliy Velichkov, the Commander of the Land Forces, Major General Mihail Popov, representatives of the companies, as well as directors of directorates from the Ministry of Defense.



The interdepartmental working group will evaluate the submitted price proposals. Field trials of the proposed vehicles will be carried out to check the compliance of the declared parameters with the tactical and technical requirements set for the mechanized unit (armament and mobility) and the communication and information systems of the armored combat vehicle.

Patria's armoured combat vehicle AMVXP has been selected for the second phase of Bulgarian vehicle acquisition program based on a tender phase.#PatriaGroup #IFV #InfantryFightingVehicle #armouredcombatvehicle #armoured #8x8 #ElbitSystems #Elbithttps://t.co/asbjBFz9nw pic.twitter.com/Hsa3HgbWXS — Patria Group (@PatriaOyj) October 5, 2020

With the participants who have successfully passed the field tests, negotiations will be held to improve the bids, after which they will be ranked in descending order.



The Interdepartmental Working Group will prepare a report to the Minister of Defense on the results of its activities, containing a ranking of the participants, as well as a proposal for selection of a contractor or for termination of the procedure.



The project for investment expenditure (PIR) "Acquisition of basic combat equipment for the construction of battalion battle groups of a mechanized brigade" was approved by a Decision of the 44th National Assembly on 08.06.2018.



On 05.08.2019 a move was made of the procedure for investment project "Acquisition of basic combat equipment for the construction of battalion battle groups from the mechanized brigade", as a request for a proposal was sent to the companies, potential contractors of the project: Patria, Nexter, General Dynamics and Artec GmbH.



At the beginning of 2019, meetings were held with the four companies, potential contractors of the project, during which issues were discussed regarding technical requirements, evaluation criteria, bid evaluation methodology, industrial cooperation, share of local production and others.



By Order R-153 / 22.11.2019 of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, an interdepartmental working group (IWG) was established to evaluate the received offers under the PIR “, Which started its work on December 18, 2019.



The work on the project for "Acquisition of basic combat equipment for the construction of battalion battle groups from the mechanized brigade", which is of particular importance for the modernization of the Bulgarian Army, continues.





(EDITOR’S NOTE:

Bulgaria is holding a competition to acquire 150 modern armored combat vehicles, and has short-listed Patria and the General Dynamics’s Mowag unit. Local press reports claim that both submitted bids significantly exceed the program’s budget, which was fixed at 1.46 billion levs (about $870 million) by about $300 million.

The size of the budget overrun is such that there is a risk that the tender will be canceled outright, according to some reports, which note that the forthcoming visit of Defense Minister Krasimir Krakaczanow to the US to sign a 10-year "road map" of bilateral defense cooperation could lead to the direct acquisition of the US vehicle.)



Patria AMVXP Continues to the Second Phase of Bulgarian Vehicle Acquisition Program

(Source: Patria; issued Oct. 5, 2020)

Patria's armoured combat vehicle AMVXP has been selected for the second phase of Bulgarian vehicle acquisition program based on a tender phase. The final decision on the actual acquisition will be made after field tests and negotiations. Also, General Dynamics has proceeded to the second phase.



'This is very good news as it is a sign of the high quality of Patria's vehicles and level of expertise, as well as customers’ confidence in them. If Bulgaria chooses Patria AMVXP as its future combat vehicle, we are ready for technology transfer and vehicle manufacturing in Bulgaria,” says Jussi Järvinen, President of Patria’s Land Business Unit.



Patria AMVXP is a modular, powerful and robust armoured wheeled vehicle representing the top of its class, with a premium level of protection and mobility on terrain and roads. Patria AMVXP is also available with amphibious capability for amphibious and landing operations. The capabilities of the platform allow the integration of any weapon system. With effective and continuous product development and lifecycle support, the fleet is always up to date.









Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services, pilot training and technology solutions. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Estonia and Spain. Patria employs 3,000 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



