Royal Malaysian Air Force Operates Rheinmetall's A400M Cargo Hold Simulator

(Source: Rheinmetall Defence; issued Oct 05, 2020)

Rheinmetall and Airbus Defense & Space continue their successful cooperation in training systems for the A400M transport aircraft. The new turnkey A400M Cargo Hold Part Task Trainer (CPTT) for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has been used for training since February 2020.



The A400M CPTT, an A400M Cargo Hold Trainer with controls that are exactly reproduced in the original scale, is used to provide realistic training for the Load Masters and Ground Personnel in accordance with the requirements of the RMAF. The CPTT can be used to train the mission-specific configurable conversion of the Cargo Hold, the preparation of the load, loading and unloading, procedures during the flight and on the ground, and the cooperation of the air crews. The system is suitable for initial as well as advanced as well as repetition and deployment training. Even complex scenarios and emergency situations can be practiced safely since no original aircraft is required.



The new Cargo Hold Part Task Trainer complements the existing simulation and training systems of the A400M Training Center at the Kuala Lumpur site (Malaysia). The targeted expansion of Rheinmetall’s comprehensive cargo product line by the CPTT enables the entire spectrum of cargo training resources to be adapted for other platforms.



In addition to the CPTT, Rheinmetall has delivered further training equipment such as the Airbus Load Master Work Station Trainer (LMWST) as well as the Airbus Cargo Hold Trainer Enhanced (CHT-E) to various A400M user nations.



The CHT-E can be classified one level higher than the CPTT. In almost every detail, it is the exact replica of the loading space, including all operating elements, control stations, electronics and equipment true to the original. With this all training contents can be trained for which a real flight is not necessary. The CHT-E was delivered to the ITC of Airbus in Seville, the Royal Air Force in Brize Norton, the German Air Force in Wunstorf and the French Paratroopers (Army) in Toulouse.



A LMWST is in use at Airbus' International Training Center (ITC) in Seville, the A400M French National Training Center in Orléans and the Royal Air Force National Training Center in Brize Norton.



-ends-



