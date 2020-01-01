GKN Aerospace and Raytheon Technologies Reach US Multi-Million Agreement for Mk30 Missile Canisters

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Sept 29, 2020)

GKN Aerospace has signed a contract with Raytheon Technologies to supply Mk30 missile canisters for the Raytheon Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM®).



GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business is the sole-source manufacturer of the lightweight canister and leverages a long history of manufacturing high-quality composite missile canisters for Raytheon Technologies.



The Mk30 missile canisters are manufactured through a unique process of filament winding followed by vacuum infusion and can be used for up to 10 missile launches while surviving restrained firing. Refurbishment time between firings is very short providing excellent lifecycle costs.



Krisstie Kondrotis, President - Defense Business, GKN Aerospace said: “This follow-on contract reinforces our partnership with Raytheon Technologies, and is a testament to our global workforce collaborating to provide the best technology to partners around the world. I am extremely proud of our GKN Fokker team as they continue to uphold our commitment of quality and on-time delivery to our customers.”



