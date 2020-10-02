The Frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" Completed the Inter-Base Crossing and Arrived in Severomorsk

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 02, 2020)

Laid down in 2010 and launched in 2014, the Russian frigate "Admiral Kasatonov" began builder’s sea trials in 2018, and has finally reached her home port at Severomorsk, base of the Northern fleet. (RUS MoD photo)

Today, the frigate "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov" completed the inter–base crossing and arrived at the permanent base-the main base of the Northern Fleet Severomorsk.



At the beginning of the week, the crew of the frigate in the White sea successfully fired a "Kalibr" cruise missile at a coastal target, and also completed a number of tasks of the combat training course.



In the near future, the crew of the frigate "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov", which arrived in Severomorsk in mid-September, will continue to prepare for planned combat training activities that will be practiced in the Barents Sea.



The frigate "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov" was built at the "Severnaya Verf" shipyard in Saint Petersburg. It was laid down in 2010 and launched in 2014. At the end of 2018, she began factory sea trials, which took place in the area of responsibility of the Baltic and Northern fleets.



During the testing period, the frigate fired 3 times with the Caliber missile system, 1 anti-aircraft missile launch, 14 artillery firings and 2 firings with naval anti-submarine weapons.



On the eve of the Navy Day on July 21, 2020, the St. Andrew's flag was solemnly raised on the frigate. The ship is assigned to the Northern Fleet's missile ship division, the largest formation of surface ships in the Russian Navy. It includes the heavy aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov", the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser "Peter the Great", the missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov", the destroyer "Admiral Ushakov", and the project 22350 lead frigate "Admiral Gorshkov".



