B-1Bs Conduct Joint, Bilateral Training with Koku-Jieitai, US Navy in Indo-Pacific (Source: Air Force Global Strike Command; issued Oct 05, 2020)

ANDERSEN AFB, Guam --- A pair of B-1B Lancers launched from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to conduct a joint and bilateral Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission in the Indo-Pacific, Sept. 30.



The bombers trained bilaterally with F-15J aircraft from the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), or Koku-Jieitai, in the Sea of Japan.



“Mutual trust and interoperability between the Koku-Jieitai and U.S Air Force has been improved through the training,” said JASDF Lt. Col. Yoshimitsu Junichi, 306th Fighter Squadron commander. “We continue to make our best effort to strengthen the Japan-U.S. Alliance.”



The B-1s also conducted joint training with a U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growler, currently deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan, in the Sea of Japan.



Upon completion of integration and training, the two B-1s returned to their home station at Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota.



“I’m proud of how our entire team performed,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mike Taylor, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Commander. “Each member propelled our team forward and allowed us to demonstrate our unparalleled combat power.”



U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command conducts Bomber Task Force missions to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere.



"These missions are invaluable to our crews and the experience they gain training across the globe,” said Taylor. “Our B-1’s have the capacity and our team is ready to provide a wide range of proactive, scalable options when we are called upon.”



BTF missions conducted in the Indo-Pacific demonstrate Pacific Air Forces’ commitment to regional allies and partners and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



This deployment of B-1s to Guam follows the July deployment of B-1s from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth AFB, S.D.



