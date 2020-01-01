EU Justifies Buying Surveillance Drones for Belarus (excerpt)

(Source: EU Observer; posted Oct. 6, 2020)

By Andrew Rettman

The Belarusian State Committee for Forensic Science showed the EU drones on its website (Photo by sudexpert.gov.by)

BRUSSELS --- The EU has bought 15 surveillance drones for Belarusian authorities, prompting alarm they could be used against pro-democracy protesters.Lithuanian police handed over the equipment to the Belarusian State Committee for Forensic Science on 16 September - in the middle of a brutal police crackdown, which has seen thousands of people snatched off the streets, beaten, and tortured.And the EU foreign service paid for them out of an €850,000 neighbourhood project being handled by Latvia and Lithuania.The security cooperation appeared to go against the EU's vocal support for the pro-democracy movement.And opposition activists feared the drones could be used against them, for instance, to identify individual protesters, leading to arrests. (end of excerpt)-ends-