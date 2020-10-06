UVision Air and Milrem Robotics Present UGV-Mounted Loitering Munition Launcher

(Source: Milrem Robotics; issued October 6, 2020)

The joint solution provides forces with advanced ISR and long-range heavy firepower combination that is now available for the first time. (Milrem image)

UVision Air Ltd. and Milrem Robotics have recently joined forces. The joint solution - two of Milrem Robotics' Robotic Combat Vehicles (commonly known as Unmanned Ground Vehicles, UGVs) which are now mounted with Loitering Munition Multi-Canister Launcher, is a new step in the deployment of combat unmanned remotely operated systems.



The new operational concept, presented by the two companies, is designed to offer frontline forces with a new independent ability to locate, track and accurately eliminate heavily armored targets from large distances in challenging battlefield conditions, including GPS denied environment and communication jamming, without the need for a headquarters' support. It provides small light forces with advanced ISR capabilities combined with highly accurate long-range heavy fire power that were achieved until now only with complex cooperation between several units and echelons.



The Estonia-based Milrem Robotics, which only four months ago announced the integration of the Cockerill Protected Weapons Station Generation II (CPWS II) on to its newly developed Type-X robotic combat vehicle (RCV), again shows its innovation, teaming with the Israeli company UVision, and installing a Multi Canister Launcher for UVision’s Lethal Loitering Munition Systems (LMs) on the RCV.



The Launcher can be equipped with two of UVision’s already operational Loitering Munition Systems: The Hero-120, with its anti-tank warhead and up to one hour of flight time, and the Hero-400EC, capable of destroying fortified targets, with up to two operational hours. Milrem’s Type-X will also be equipped with a 40 km range communication antenna, located on a telescopic rising mast, improving the operator's control of the system.



The second vehicle, Milrem robotics' UGV flagship, THeMIS, is designed for operation by dismounted infantry and Special Forces. Able to carry up to six of UVision’s Loitering Munition systems, it will provide the forces with long-range ISR and firepower combination that will now be available to them for the first time.



The THeMIS recently completed a full 12-month deployment to an international military operation in Mali, and has already been delivered to a several NATO countries (including Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and USA).



“As a leading innovative company that takes pride in advanced and in-depth military understanding, UVision has long been a provider of new operational solutions” says Major General (res) Avi Mizrachi, UVision’s CEO. “With a highly experienced team, all - with military background, and many with actual combat experience, we know first-hand the challenges that are facing operational forces in battle conditions today, and we are committed to provide advanced, yet user-friendly and affordable solutions that meet those challenges. Teaming up with Milrem Robotics, to provide new operational concepts based on the advantages of both companies' cutting-edge solutions, is another milestone in our unprecedented developments. "



Kuldar Väärsi, Milrem Robotics CEO adds “bringing disruptive technologies to the battlefield and enhancing our warfighters’ safety and capabilities are the driving force for Milrem Robotics”. “Our robotic platforms are deployed by different nations and it is our duty to propose new ways on how unmanned systems can benefit to capability building."



UVision’s Hero-120 and Hero-400EC:

Modular, customizable loitering weapon systems that can be fitted with a range of powerful multi-purpose warheads and variety of payloads. These versatile, precision, multi-operational systems, with a unique aerodynamic structure, can carry out pinpoint lethal strikes against mid-range hard targets ‒ vehicles, tanks, concrete fortifications and personnel ‒ in populated urban areas or remote locations with minimal collateral damage.



Their extended endurance of over an hour (Hero-120), and up to 2 Hours (Hero-400EC), and their loitering range of 40km (Hero-120) and up to 150km (Hero-400), allow these systems to be independently operated by frontline forces, precisely striking time-sensitive targets from a wide variety of angles. Featuring low acoustic and low visual and thermal signatures, and fully gimbaled, stabilized day/night tracking, both systems combine real-time intelligence with high-precision attack to allow a whole new range of operational possibilities.



Advanced and versatile, these systems are highly affordable and cost-effective due to their recoverable option, using a parachute, while securing the warhead. The Hero-120 was recently purchased by several NATO military forces. The Hero-400EC was already operationally demonstrated and is currently in evaluation stages by several key military forces.



Milrem Robotics Type-X and THeMIS:



The Type-X RCV is a Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) with tactical characteristics of a modern Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV). The RCV can be equipped with a main armament of 30 up to 50 mm automatic cannon. It is a rapidly deployable and dependable unit, able to autonomously navigate the battlefield and perform tasks, keeping the operator in the loop with real-time Situational Awareness.



The Type-X concept is based on open architecture that enables it to be integrated with various payloads. The vehicle is designed for operations encompassing the entire spectrum of conflict from permissive to denied environments, fighting effectively in both conventional and non-conventional conflicts.



The THeMIS is the first hybrid fully modular unmanned ground vehicle in the world. The vehicle is intended to provide support for dismounted troops by serving as a transport platform, remote weapon station, IED detection and disposal unit, and much more. The vehicle’s open architecture gives it the multi-missions capability much needed on the modern battlefield.





UVision designs and manufactures innovative, cost-effective, unmanned loitering munition systems for customers worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and 30 years of extensive field experience by a professional management team, UVision delivers highly unique aerodynamic platform configurations. The Hero series is comprised of advanced loitering munitions systems (Hero-20, Hero-30, Hero-70, Hero-120, Hero-250, Hero-400EC, Hero-900, Hero-1250), designed for different missions at various ranges using warheads of various types. The company’s solutions are tailored for unique ﬂight qualities, precision attack munitions, advanced airborne guidance and navigation systems integrated with C4I stations.



Extensive R&D has yielded a versatile series of loitering munitions systems that are suitable for tactical and strategic targets ‒ whether for short, medium or long ranges – and with a variety of warheads to ensure maximum mission effectiveness. With units deployed and field-proven by the Israel Defense Forces and other customers – including leading NATO countries – UVision is fully committed to providing its extensive network of partners and customers located around the world with high quality and fast-response support.



Milrem Robotics is the leading developer of robotics and autonomous systems in Europe, established in 2013. The product portfolio includes light UGV´s for both military and civilian applications (THeMIS and Multiscope), the medium and heavy class Type-X RCV, intelligent functions and control systems development and complex system integrations.



In June 2020 a consortium under the leadership of Milrem Robotics was awarded 30,6 MEUR from the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP) for the project Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System or iMUGS. The project’s goal is to develop the European standard architecture of unmanned land vehicles and their management system and a cyber defence solution. The architecture of the system to be developed will be the European standard for the development of unmanned land systems for defence purposes on which all autonomous systems will be based in the future.



