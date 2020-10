Eglin F-35 Crash Resulted from Tired, Distracted Pilot and Unresponsive Tail Glitch, Investigators Find (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Times; posted Oct. 6, 2020)

By Stephen Losey

An investigation has concluded that the May 19 crash of an F-35A Lightning II at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida was caused by the pilot trying to land at an excessive speed, and athat left its tail unresponsive.The report, which the Air Force posted online Sept. 30, also listed multiple pilot mistakes or factors that investigators said significantly contributed to the crash on Eglin’s Runway 30. They found the pilot was fatigued and, as a result, “experienced cognitive degradation” was also distracted at a critical point in the flight due to a misaligned helmet-mounted display. The pilot tried to land with the speed hold engaged and used an alternate cross-check method, and lacked some key knowledge about the fighter’s flight control logic.The pilot in this crash successfully ejected, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. The crash was the second involving a fifth-generation fighter at Eglin in short succession, following an F-22 crash four days earlier. It prompted alarmed base leadership to temporarily put flights on hold to focus on safety.The F-35 was in the 58th Fighter Squadron, assigned to Eglin’s 33rd Fighter Wing. (end of excerpt)-ends-