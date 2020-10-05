Statement from Minister Champagne on Suspension of Export Permits to Turkey

(Source: Global Affairs Canada; issued October 05, 2020)

LATEST — Foreign Ministry criticizes Canada's decision to suspend military exports permits to Turkey over the ongoing conflict in the Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh conflict https://t.co/p0iPX5VasB pic.twitter.com/BAtFFq7iIV — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) October 6, 2020

OTTAWA --- The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:“Over the last several days, certain allegations have been made regarding Canadian technology being used in the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.“Upon learning of these allegations, I immediately directed Global Affairs Canada to investigate these claims.“In line with Canada’s robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation.“Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties.“We call for measures to be taken immediately to stabilize the situation on the ground and reiterate that there is no alternative to a peaceful, negotiated solution to this conflict.”-ends-