UK Carrier Strike Group Assembles for the First Time

(Source: Royal Navy; issued October 5, 2020)

In its first complete deployment at sea, the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike has sailed on exercise with Allies contributing two of its six escorts and 11 of the 15 F-35Bs on board HMS Queen Elisabeth but no accompanying submarine is mentioned. (RN photo)

Over the past 24hrs we have battled through some tremendous seas to rendezvous with the #CarrierTaskGroup lead by @HMSQNLZ. Our friends aboard @RFATideforce provided us fuel whilst refilling Destroyer USS The Sullivans, with @HMSKent taking up guard astern. #Groupex #JW202 @CSG pic.twitter.com/wJz5d1tQof — HMS Northumberland (@HMSNORT) October 6, 2020

The Royal Navy’s new Carrier Strike Group has assembled for the first time, marking the beginning of a new era of operations.HMS Queen Elizabeth is at the centre of the group which is the start of joint carrier operations between the navy and its NATO allies.Nine ships, 15 fighter jets, 11 helicopters and 3,000 personnel from the UK, US and the Netherlands are now carrying out exercises in the North Sea.The strike group is the largest and most powerful European-led maritime force in almost 20 years.Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group, said: “The new UK Carrier Strike Group is the embodiment of British maritime power, and sits at the heart of a modernised and emboldened Royal Navy.“Protected by a ring of advanced destroyers, frigates, helicopters and submarines, and equipped with fifth generation fighters, HMS Queen Elizabeth is able to strike from the sea at a time and place of our choosing; and with our NATO allies at our side, we will be ready to fight and win in the most demanding circumstances.“Carrier Strike offers Britain choice and flexibility on the global stage; it reassures our friends and allies and presents a powerful deterrent to would-be adversaries.”The Carrier Strike Group includes NATO’s most sophisticated destroyers – the Royal Navy’s Type 45s HMS Diamond and HMS Defender and US Navy Arleigh Burke-class USS The Sullivans as well as frigates HMS Northumberland and HMS Kent from the UK and the Dutch Navy’s HNLMS Evertsen.They will not only protect the Queen Elizabeth-class carriers from enemy ships, submarines, aircraft and missiles, but are also capable of conducting a range of supporting missions, from maritime security to disaster relief.Meanwhile, two Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships, RFA Tideforce and RFA Fort Victoria, will supply fuel, food, spares and ammunition, to enabled sustained operations from the sea without host nation support.“The new UK Carrier Strike Group is the embodiment of British maritime power, and sits at the heart of a modernised and emboldened Royal Navy,” said Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group.Commander Vince Owen, Commanding Officer of HMS Defender, said: “Providing air and missile defence to a Carrier Strike Group is exactly the task HMS Defender and the Type 45 has been designed to do.“Having previously supported the French aircraft carrier FGS Charles de Gaulle in the fight against ISIL in 2015 and more recently been part of the USS Abraham Lincoln task group as she transited through the Strait of Hormuz last year, it is exciting to be integrating HMS Defender into the UK-led Carrier Strike Group for the first time.“Having just successfully completed a period of Basic Operational Sea Training over the summer, the men and women that make up my ship’s company are motivated and ready to take part in the next stage of our training in preparation for deploying with the Carrier Strike Group next year.”HMS Queen Elizabeth and her Strike Group are currently exercising alongside allied nations in the North Sea, as part of NATO’s largest annual exercise, Joint Warrior.Cdr Rick Ongering, Commanding Officer of HNLMS Evertsen, added: “The Royal Netherlands Navy and the Royal Navy have been very close maritime partners for decades.“Our marines have been working together through the UK-Netherlands Amphibious Force for almost fifty years and our ships regularly undertake Fleet Operational Sea Training in the UK.“However, the opportunity to accompany HMS Queen Elizabeth is a new experience and HNLMS Evertsen is excited to be working with the UK Carrier Strike Group during Exercise Joint Warrior this October.”-ends-