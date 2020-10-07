Elbit Systems U.S. Subsidiary Awarded $50 Million ID/IQ Contract to Provide Helicopter Systems to the U.S. Army

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Oct 07, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, LLC, was awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract with a maximum value of approximately $50 million to produce spare parts in support of the Aviators’ Night Vision Imaging System Head-Up Display system (ANVIS HUD) of the U.S. Army.



The contract, that will be performed over a period of five-years, was awarded on behalf of the United States Army, by the Defense Logistics Agency. An initial order for $17.9 million was recently placed under this contract, to be supplied until 2023.



The ANVIS HUD is a day and night display system that connects to the helmets of Army helicopter pilots, allowing the pilots’ heads to remain upright and looking out of the aircraft, with all applicable information presented in front of the pilots’ eyes, instead of looking down or inside the cockpit to view information from various sensors.



Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: “Provisioning ANVIS HUD spares enables U.S. Army pilots to have the equipment available to support aircraft readiness. Elbit Systems of America has a long history of supplying the ANVIS HUD, and we are dedicated to continuing to supply these systems that aid performance, increase operator situational awareness, and ultimately warfighter safety.”





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems.



