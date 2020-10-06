Airbus Corporate Jets Wins First Six ACJ Twotwenty Orders

TOULOUSE, France --- Airbus Corporate Jets has won its first orders for the ACJ TwoTwenty totalling six aircraft following its launch. While Comlux has revealed an order for two aircraft, four further jets were ordered by undisclosed customers.



Entry into service of the first ACJ TwoTwenty by Comlux Aviation is targeted for early 2023.



The new ACJ TwoTwenty will feature a high-end VIP cabin interior, supported by a flexible cabin catalogue, from which Comlux has selected the business and guest lounge as well as a private entertainment space and a private suite, including a bathroom. The cabin, set to “Reimagine your place in the sky...” will be equipped with large full lie flat seats, a US-king size bed, a standing rain-shower, a humidifying system for well-being on board and leading edge connectivity.



“We are proud to be the launch customer of the Airbus’ newest family member, the ACJ TwoTwenty and the selected partner to outfit the cabin in our completion center in Indianapolis. We have worked jointly with ACJ and shared our long experience in operating and completing all types of aircraft, to allow the new Bizjet to offer more comfort and the latest cabin innovations available in the industry,” said Richard Gaona, Executive Chairman & CEO Comlux. “Thanks to the unique combination of intercontinental range, comfort, extra space and second-to-none economics, we are convinced the aircraft will be a winner in the business aviation market.”



“We are honoured to see our longstanding client Comlux becoming the launch customer of our new ACJ TwoTwenty as well as our cabin completion partner on the programme, “ said Benoit Defforge, President ACJ. “Our new extra Large Bizjet will seamlessly complement Comlux’s portfolio - and we are convinced the aircraft will become a flagship addition to their fleet.”



Airbus supports more than 500 airline and corporate jet customers with one of the largest support networks in the world, including services tailored to business jet needs.



More than 200 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



