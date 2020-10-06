Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct 06, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $78,530,376 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2300 to exercise options for the accomplishment of class design services for the Littoral Combat Ship program.



Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (31%); Moorestown, New Jersey (27%); Washington, D.C. (22%); and Marinette, Wisconsin (20%), and is expected to be completed by October 2021.



Fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,148,817 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



