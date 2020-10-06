Turkey to Test Russia-Made Missile System That Angered U.S. (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published October 6, 2020)

By Selcan Hacaoglu

Turkey is planning to conduct a comprehensive test of the S-400 missile-defense system it purchased from Russia next week, according to people familiar with the matter.The air force isn’t activating the batteries, but testing equipment as well as the readiness of Turkish personnel at a site in Sinop province on the Black Sea coast, the people said. Turkey’s Defense Ministry declined to comment.The S-400 deal alarmed Turkey’s NATO allies, which fear it could help Moscow gather intelligence on the bloc’s capabilities, specifically the stealthy F-35 fighter jet made by Lockheed Martin.The Trump administration suspended Ankara from development of the advanced F-35 to protest the agreement with Russia, and has raised the specter of imposing sanctions on Turkey if the missiles are activated. The lira weakened on the news of a scheduled test. (end of excerpt)(ends)

State Department ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Turkey’s Reported S-400 Tests

(Source: Ekathimerini; published Oct. 7, 2020)

The US State Department is “deeply concerned” about reports that Turkey is planning to conduct a test of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system at a site in Sinop province on the Black Sea coast.“We are aware of these reports. We continue to object strenuously to Turkey's purchase of the S-400 air defense system, and are deeply concerned with reports that Turkey is continuing its efforts to bring the S-400 into operation,” a State Department spokesperson said.“Our suspension of Turkey from the F-35 program, in response to the S-400 acquisition, signaled the seriousness with which the Administration approaches this issue,” the spokesperson said.“We continue to stress at the highest levels that the S-400 transaction remains a major obstacle in the bilateral relationship and at NATO, as well as a risk for potential CAATSA sanctions. We are confident that President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and his senior officials understand our position,” the spokesperson said.-ends-