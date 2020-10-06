GE Marine to Provide LM2500 Marine Gas Turbines for Pakistan Navy's New MILGEM Corvettes

(Source: General Electric; issued October 6, 2020)

A publicity photo released at the time of the signature of the Pakistani corvette contract by the Turkish STM shipyard, and showing the MILGEM sorvette built for the Turkish Navy. (STM photo)

Noteworthy that Washington didn't stand in the way of the contract. Wonder what that implies, if anything, for Pakistan's T-129 attack helicopter buy. Per last update at the start of 2020 that deal has stalled awaiting U.S. approval for the export of the helicopters' engines. — Derek Bisaccio (@DerekBisaccio) October 6, 2020

EVENDALE, Ohio --- GE Marine announced it has signed a contract with STM (Savunma Teknolojileri Mühendislik Ve Ticaret A.Ş.), Ankara, Turkey, to provide LM2500 marine gas turbines to power the Pakistan Navy’s new MILGEM multipurpose corvettes.STM is the main propulsion system integrator for the MILGEM newbuilds.In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy contracted for four MILGEM corvettes with ASFAT (Askeri Fabrika ve Tersane İşletme A.Ş.), two of them to be built in Turkey and the other two in Pakistan. Recent milestones for the Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM program include the keel laying of the first ship in Istanbul, Turkey, and the steel cutting ceremony for the second corvette in Karachi, Pakistan.“We are delighted to provide the Pakistan Navy with our proven LM2500 gas turbine to power these new MILGEM corvettes,” said Kris Shepherd, Vice President, Marine Operations, GE Marine, Evendale, Ohio. “Our LM2500 gas turbines are reliably logging operating hours onboard the Turkish Navy’s four MILGEM corvettes, the first of which was commissioned in 2011,” he added.The propulsion system for all the MILGEM ships consist of one LM2500 gas turbine in a combined diesel and gas turbine configuration with two diesel engines; total propulsion power is 31,600 kilowatts. Additionally, 24 LM2500s operate aboard the Turkish Navy’s Barbaros and Gabya class frigates. Worldwide, there are over 1,200 marine LM2500 gas turbines providing reliable power for 39 international navies and in countless industrial applications.The LM2500 gas turbines for the Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM program will be manufactured at GE’s facility in Evendale, Ohio, U.S.A.GE’s marine gas turbine business is part of GE Aviation and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. GE is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of marine propulsion products, systems and solutions including six aeroderivative gas turbines ranging from 6,000 to 70,656 shaft horsepower/4.6 to 52.7 megawatts. These gas turbines reliably operate the world over in some of the most arduous conditions in temperatures ranging from -40 to 120 degrees F/-40 to 48 degrees C.-ends-