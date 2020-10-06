Another Milestone - Corvette "Karlsruhe" Is Laid Down

(Source: German Navy; issued Oct. 6, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Germany’s Wolgast Peene shipyard on October 6 laid down the eighth K130 corvette, the future FGS Karlsruhe. Once the second batch has been completed, all ten K130 corvettes will be operated by the 1st Corvette Squadron. (GE Navy photo)

On Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, the keel-laying of the eighth corvette will take place during a ceremony at the Wolgast Peene shipyard. The corvette will be named "Karlsruhe". Due to the corona pandemic regulations, this solemn act will take place with a reduced group of participants.



In September 2017, the construction of five more corvettes was approved for delivery by 2025, so that the German Navy will have ten corvettes in the future. All will then be operated by the 1st Corvette Squadron based in Rostock-Warnemünde.



The ships of the K130 class were put into service from 2008. The corvettes of the Braunschweig class are state-of-the-art vessels, particularly in terms of ship technology as well as weapon and command systems.



The five planned new corvettes will be named "Köln", "Emden", "Karlsruhe", "Augsburg" and "Lübeck". The cities of the same name also sponsor the corvettes. The naval leadership selected these names on the basis of various criteria.



Following the line of the traditional decree of the Bundeswehr, the Navy decided on ship names from its own history. When assigning sponsorships and names, the Navy also continued the basic approach of the first corvettes of the K130 Braunschweig class, which are already in service.



Boats 6-10 are supplied by the consortium (ARGE) K130, consisting of Fr. Lürssen Werft, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and German Naval Yards Kiel. Two forward sections will be manufactured and pre-equipped at the Lürssen shipyard in Bremen, and the other three at the Kiel shipyard of German Naval Yards. The five aft sections are manufactured at the Wolgast Peene shipyard while the Lürssen subsidiary Blohm + Voss is responsible for joining the fore and aft sections.



