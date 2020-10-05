Taiwan Prepares A Weapons Shopping List to Hand US at Defence Conference (excerpt)

(Source: South China Morning Post; published Oct 5, 2020)

By Lawrence Chung

Officials and military experts from Taiwan and the United States will meet via video conference to discuss which weapons would be best for the island’s self-defence as tensions escalate between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.During the 2020 US-Taiwan Defence Industry Conference, which is expected to begin on Monday US time, Taiwan’s deputy defence minister Chang Guan-chung is expected to brief the US side on the weaponry most needed and urgently sought by the island after seeing growing military intimidation from Beijing.Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have risen in the past two months since the United States sent two high-ranking cabinet officials – Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and undersecretary of state Keith Krach – to Taiwan on August 9 and September 17 respectively, moves seen as highly provocative to BeijingBeijing has sent dozens of warplanes for deliberate incursions into Taiwan’s air-defence identification zone, with at least 37 crossing a median line in the narrow strait between Taiwan and the mainland. The incursions were meant as a sign of Beijing’s displeasure over the visits, which were aimed at consolidating US-Taiwan substantive ties in the absence of formal relations. (end of excerpt)-ends-