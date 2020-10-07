GA-ASI Awarded ID/IQ Contract for Advanced Battle Management System

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.; issued Oct 7, 2020)

SAN DIEGO --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).



This contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.



“We appreciate the opportunity to continue working with the U.S. Air Force on maturing the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) construct, which enables JADC2,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “We are always looking for innovative, affordable ways to significantly increase U.S. Government capabilities that address new mission challenges to rapidly improve commanders’ decision making.”



GA-ASI played a central role in U.S. Air Force’s ABMS On-ramp demonstration that was held September 1-3, 2020. The goal of the demonstration was to prove emerging ABMS technologies in support of USNORTHCOM and USSPACECOM homeland defense priorities.





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar.



-ends-



