(Source: US Naval Institute News; posted October 7, 2020)

By Dzirhan Mahadzir

USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS-10) transits the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Oct. 6, 2020. There are now no LCS ships in the Western Pacific, and none are planned for the foreseeable future. (US Navy photo)

KUALA LUMPUR --- Littoral Combat Ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS-10) has completed its deployment in the Indo-Pacific region and is now assigned to the U.S Navy’s 3rd Fleet, USNI News has learned.U.S Indo-Pacific Command had posted two tweets on its Twitter account on Oct. 6, the first stating that Giffords was conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, while a second Tweet showed Giffords with carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) and fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO-200) during an underway replenishment.Navy officials confirmed Giffords had completed its rotational deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.“USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS-10) has departed the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to join the U.S. 3rd Fleet following a successful 12-months rotational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, where she conducted several operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and frequently worked with other navies in South and Southeast Asia through a variety of exercises and bilateral patrols. Gabrielle Giffords has been assigned to continue her deployment in the 3rd Fleet area of operation,” Lt. Lauren Chatmas, a spokeswoman with Destroyer Squadron 7 (DESRON 7), told USNI News.Giffords’ departure now means that no LCSs are deployed in the Indo-Pacific region after USS Montgomery (LCS-8) returned in June this year, also after completing a 12-month rotational deployment. As of press time, no further information was available as to when the next LCS deployment to the region will begin. (end of excerpt)-ends-