U.K. Ranks as 2nd-Largest Arms Exporter on Middle East Sales (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Oct. 7, 2020)

By Charlotte Ryan

The U.K. won defense orders worth 11 billion pounds ($14.2 billion) in 2019, keeping its place as the world’s largest exporter after the U.S.The year was Britain’s second-best ever, behind a record 14 billion pounds won in 2018, according to figures from the Department for International Trade. The country’s market share was about 16%, compared with 47% for the U.S., while Russia and France follow with 11% and 10% respectively.U.K. business remained strong “despite no major platform orders in 2019,” the state department said. Major orders in the past decade have included Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft built by BAE Systems Plc and the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, for which the U.K. firm makes the tail, rear fuselage and electronic warfare systems. (end of excerpt)(ends)

UK Defence and Security Export Statistics for 2019 (excerpt)

(Source: UK Dept. for International Trade; issued October 6, 2020)

On a rolling 10-year basis, the UK remains the second largest global defence exporter after the USA.In 2019, the UK won defence orders worth £11 billion, compared to the previous year (£14 billion) and illustrative of the volatile nature of the global export market for defence.The UK share of the global defence export market was estimated at 16% in 2019. The UK’s largest defence export markets were the Middle East, Europe and North America.In 2019, the value of UK Security export sales was £7.2 billion, an increase from 2018 (£5.2 billion), lifting the UK to 3rd place (from 4th in 2018) in the rankings.The UK’s largest security export markets were Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.…/…The UK and France with their similar sized industries and equipment portfolios for export, have historically vied with Russia for 2nd or 3rd place, trying to close the gap with the USA.In 2019, the USA achieved market-share, estimated at 47% (reflecting strong sales across all sectors), UK 16%, Russia 11% and France 10%.Italy has traditionally enjoyed a relatively consistent level of defence exports. In 2016, the country rose to the sixth largest defence exporter for the period, partially as a result of a large naval contract, and in 2019, AgustaWestland secured helicopter deals with Egypt and Israel totalling over $1 billion.Germany saw its estimated market-share peak at 9% in 2013 but in 2017, it did secure a big naval contract that helped its overall ranking. In 2019, it secured a major contract with Egypt for Meko A-200 Frigates worth $1.68 billion.-ends-