Decision to Buy More Rafale Aircraft or New Fighter Jets Under Consideration, IAF Chief Says (excerpt)

(Source: The Print; published October 5, 2020)

By Snehesh Alex Philip

NEW DELHI --- Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria Monday for the first time officially indicated that the decision to buy two more squadrons of Rafale fighter jets is under consideration.He, however, made it clear that the IAF was currently focusing on the order to be issued soon for 83 Light Combat Tejas Mark 1A.“At the moment, we are concentrating on 83 LCA Mk 1A. After that, the follow-up planned is MRFA (multi-role fighter aircraft), which is ‘Make in India’ and the other line is on LCA versions, and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA),” said the IAF chief while addressing the media during his annual press conference.“In terms of whether we go in for more Rafale or MRFA, it will be an open competition as it is currently planned. We have received the RFI (Request for Information) responses. So, this entire subject is under discussion and debate. As and when this situation and the picture becomes clear and we finalise the way forward, we will share with you,” he added. (end of excerpt)-ends-