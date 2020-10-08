Ukraine and Great Britain Have Launched Large-Scale Projects for the Development of the Ukrainian Navy — Andrii Taran

(Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 8, 2020)

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (gesturing) speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi aboard HMS Prince of Wales. The UK will lend £1.25 billion which Ukraine will use to buy and build eight Barzan-class fast attack craft. (UKR MoD photo)

Historic moment: the Agreement is signed. As Prime Minister @BorisJohnson said, it means more trade, more security, more cooperation between Ukraine & the UK. Two flanks of Europe — Western & Eastern — have become even closer pic.twitter.com/AcQrelSTix — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 8, 2020

A memorandum of intent between the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on cooperation in developing and enhancing the capabilities of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was signed during the official visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to Great Britain.The document was signed on behalf of Ukraine by Defence Minister Andrii Taran. According to him, it is a question of supply of modern samples of military equipment and the newest high-precision armament, adjustment of production of separate types of military production in Ukraine, and also development of bases of the Navy.“The implementation of these projects will significantly strengthen the capabilities and combat potential of the Ukrainian Navy, as well as the interoperability with the naval component of NATO member states. In addition, we expect that this will be a driver of recovery of the shipbuilding industry of Ukraine and will attract to our economy the latest technologies,” noted Andrii Taran.Specific measures for the practical implementation of the agreements reached will be discussed during a bilateral meeting between the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran and the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace, which will take place on Thursday, October 8.On October 7, 2020 the Ukrainian delegation headed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the naval base of Great Britain “Portsmouth”. During the event, the delegation inspected the aircraft carrier of the British Navy “Prince of Wales” and held an interactive round table with representatives of British companies, which are considered as potential partners in developing the capabilities of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran, as a member of the official delegation of Ukraine, is taking part in the events envisaged by the program of the official visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the United Kingdom.-ends-