Future USS Mobile (LCS 26) Completes Successful Acceptance Trial

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Oct 8, 2020)

MOBILE, Ala. --- The future USS Mobile (LCS 26) successfully concluded its acceptance trial in the Gulf of Mexico Sept. 25 after a series of in-port and underway demonstrations.



The Navy conducted comprehensive tests of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship’s systems during the trial, spanning multiple functional areas including main propulsion, auxiliaries and electrical systems. LCS 26 also performed a full-power demonstration, steering and quick reversal, anchor drop test and combat system detect-to-engage sequence. The acceptance trial is the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship to the Navy, currently planned for October.



“I am impressed with the outstanding results achieved by the Navy and industry team during this acceptance trial of the future USS Mobile. We continue to see impressive results during trials as we work to provide warfighting capability to the fleet and the nation,” said Capt. Mike Taylor, Littoral Combat Ship program manager.



Following delivery and commissioning, Mobile will sail to its homeport in San Diego with sister ships USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18), USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), USS Kansas City (LCS 22), and USS Oakland (LCS 24).



Four additional Independence-variant ships are under construction at Austal USA in Mobile. Final assembly is well under way on Savannah (LCS 28). The modules for Canberra (LCS 30) are erected. Additionally, Austal is fabricating modules for Santa Barbara (LCS 32) and fabrication has started on Augusta (LCS 34). Kingsville (LCS 36) and Pierre (LCS 38) will begin fabrication in 2021.



LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine and surface warfare missions. The Independence-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future missions, from deep water to the littorals.



LCS is now the second-largest surface ship class in production, behind the Navy’s DDG-51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer program. In 2019, three LCSs were delivered to the fleet and four will be delivered in 2020 — a shipbuilding pace not seen since the 1990s.



-ends-



