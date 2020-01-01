DRDO Successfully Flight Tests Indigenously Developed Anti-Radiation Missile (RUDRAM)

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 9, 2020)

New-generation Anti-Radiation Missile (RUDRAM) was successfully flight-tested today onto a radiation target located on Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched from SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft.



The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).



The missile is integrated on SU-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack.



The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy.



The passive homing head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed. The missile is a potent weapon for IAF for Suppression of Enemy Air Defence effectively from large stand-off ranges.



With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets.



