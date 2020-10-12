Defence Forces to Buy Light Single-Shot Anti-Tank Weapons Manufactured in Finland

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defense; issued Oct. 12, 2020)

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen has authorised the Defence Forces Logistics Command on 09 of October to sign a contract with Nammo Lapua Oy to procure light 66 KES 12 single-shot anti-tank weapons and training weapons.The procurement is part of the national defence development programme, which aims at improving the Army combatants’ anti-tank capabilities. Almost all equipment is armoured on the modern battlefields. The procurement will ensure that all Army troops will have the capacity to destroy light armour targets.The procurement’s overall value is about EUR 26 million and includes options for years 2021 and 2022. The domestic employment effect of the contract will be about 11 person-years.As a single-shot light anti-tank weapon for combatants, 66 KES 12 creates coverage and depth for anti-tank measures. A single-shot light anti-tank weapon is especially meant for use against light armour vehicles.Compared to its predecessor, 66 KES 88, the single-shot anti-tank weapon to be procured has significantly enhanced penetration and usability. It is possible to mount a night vision sight or a laser sight, for example.-ends-