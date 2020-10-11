Israel Would Oppose Any U.S. F-35 Sale to Qatar, Israeli Minister Says (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published October 11, 2020

JERUSALEM --- Israel would oppose any U.S. sale of advanced F-35 warplanes to Qatar, Israel’s intelligence minister said on Sunday, citing a need to maintain Israeli military superiority in the region.Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen made the comments in response to a Reuters report that Qatar - whose Iran links trouble Israel - had submitted a formal request to Washington to buy the Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT.N stealth jet.The United States consults with Israel on proposed sales of advanced arms to other countries in the region, under a principle of preserving Israel’s “qualitative military edge”. Some such sales have gone ahead over Israeli objections.Asked whether Israel would oppose an F-35 sale to Qatar, Cohen told Army Radio: “The answer is yes. Our security and military superiority in the region are the most significant things for us. Our region has still not turned into Switzerland.” (end of excerpt)-ends-