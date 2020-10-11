North Korea Flexes Its Muscles with New ICBM Ahead of US Election (excerpt)
(Source: Stars and Stripes; published October 11, 2020)
By Kim Gamel
North Korea shows off what appears to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's ruling Workers' Party. (KCNA photo)
SEOUL, South Korea --- North Korea’s introduction of a suspected new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade this weekend sent a warning that its nuclear weapons program is advancing amid stalled talks with the United States.

Leader Kim Jong Un didn’t mention Washington in a half-hour speech before the weapons began to roll out during the parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the communist state’s ruling Workers’ Party.

…/…

Kim has expressed frustration over the deadlock, announcing in December that his regime was lifting a self-imposed suspension on nuclear and long-range missile tests and would soon unveil a “new strategic weapon.”

What’s next?

Jenny Town, a fellow at the Washington, D.C.-based Stimson Center, said the new ICBM was obviously that weapon.

The next step would be to test it, but Town said that was not likely until early next year since the North Koreans will want to pressure a reelected Trump administration to return to negotiations or test Joe Biden if he wins.

“They’ll wait and see what the messaging is like in those first couple of months and then decide what’s in their best interest,” she said in a telephone interview. (end of excerpt)


