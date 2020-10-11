North Korea Flexes Its Muscles with New ICBM Ahead of US Election (excerpt)

(Source: Stars and Stripes; published October 11, 2020)

By Kim Gamel

North Korea shows off what appears to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's ruling Workers' Party. (KCNA photo)

#NorthKorea univered a new type of tank, equipped with ATGM launchers, on Military Parade 2020https://t.co/YvUgJB8xuI pic.twitter.com/oyD1BfmKFr — The Dead District (@TheDeadDistrict) October 10, 2020

Dropping some high resolution shots of the Pukguksong-4. pic.twitter.com/pbFCeyPzOl — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) October 12, 2020

20 years ago I would have expected the world to be more sci-fi than it is today...



But certainly the last night North Korean parade is fully living up to those naive expectations and even beyond!



1984 Kim Jong-Un certainly grew up with Command and Conquer I guess. pic.twitter.com/msURi3BLx2 — Patarames (@Pataramesh) October 10, 2020

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un addressed what experts see as ambivalent messages to his people, the South and the United States in a rare late-night military parade on the 75th founding anniversary of the North's ruling Workers' Party, Saturday.https://t.co/DWX6QSIT90 pic.twitter.com/qzqoUDk4nL — The Korea Times (@koreatimescokr) October 11, 2020

Pages 8, 9 and 10 of North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun today:



Pictures speak for themselves pic.twitter.com/SYYp3xCTL8 — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) October 10, 2020

SEOUL, South Korea --- North Korea’s introduction of a suspected new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade this weekend sent a warning that its nuclear weapons program is advancing amid stalled talks with the United States.Leader Kim Jong Un didn’t mention Washington in a half-hour speech before the weapons began to roll out during the parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the communist state’s ruling Workers’ Party.…/…Kim has expressed frustration over the deadlock, announcing in December that his regime was lifting a self-imposed suspension on nuclear and long-range missile tests and would soon unveil a “new strategic weapon.”Jenny Town, a fellow at the Washington, D.C.-based Stimson Center, said the new ICBM was obviously that weapon.The next step would be to test it, but Town said that was not likely until early next year since the North Koreans will want to pressure a reelected Trump administration to return to negotiations or test Joe Biden if he wins.“They’ll wait and see what the messaging is like in those first couple of months and then decide what’s in their best interest,” she said in a telephone interview. (end of excerpt)-ends-