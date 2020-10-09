Finland – F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Aircraft with Air-to-Air Missiles and Air-to-Ground Precision Guided Munitions

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 9, 2020)

The Pentagon has notified Congress that it has approved the potential sale of 64 F-35 ($12.5 billion) and 72 F-18 Super Hornet fighters ($14.7 billion) which are competing to replace its F-18C Hornets (pictured) with the HX competition. (Finnish AF photo)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Finland of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft with air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground precision guided munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $12.5 billion.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Finland has requested to buy:

-- sixty-four (64) F-35 Joint Strike Fighter CTOL aircraft;

-- sixty-six (66) Pratt & Whitney F-135 engines (64 installed and 2 spares);

-- five hundred (500) GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II) All-Up Round (AUR);

-- twelve (12) GBU-53/B SDB II Guided Test Vehicles (GTV);

-- twelve (12) GBU-53/B SDB II Captive Carry Vehicles (CCV);

-- one hundred fifty (150) Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II+ (Plus) Tactical Missiles;

-- thirty-two (32) Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II+ (Plus) Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs);

-- thirty (30) AIM-9X Block II+ (Plus) Sidewinder Tactical Guidance Units;

-- eight (8) AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder CATM Guidance Units;

-- one hundred (100) AGM-154C-1 Joint Stand Off Weapon (JSOW-C1) Tactical Missiles;

-- two hundred (200) Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) AGM-158B-2 Missiles;

-- two (2) AGM-158B-2 JASSM-ER Separation Test Vehicles;

-- two (2) AGM-158B-2 JASSM-ER Instrumented Test Vehicles;

-- two (2) AGM-158B-2 JASSM-ER Jettison Test Vehicles;

-- two (2) AGM-158B-2 Inert JASSM w/Intelligent Telemetry Instrumentation Kits;

-- two (2) AGM-158 Dummy Air Training Missiles;

-- one hundred twenty (120) KMU-556 JDAM Guidance Kits for GBU-31;

-- three hundred (300) FMU-139D/B fuzes;

-- two (2) KMU-556(D-2)/B Trainer JDAM Guidance Kits for GBU-31;

-- thirty (30) KMU-557 JDAM Guidance Kits for GBU-31;

-- one hundred fifty (150) KMU-572 JDAM Guidance Kits for GBU-38/54;

-- one hundred twenty (120) BLU-117, General Purpose Bombs;

-- thirty-two (32) BLU-109, General Purpose Bomb;

-- one hundred fifty (150) BLU-111, General Purpose Bomb;

-- six (6) MK-82, Inert Bomb;

-- one (1) FMU-139D/B (D-1) inert fuze.



Also included are Electronic Warfare Systems; Command, Control, Communications, Computer and Intelligence/Communications, Navigational, and Identification (C4I/CNI); Autonomic Logistics Global Support System (ALGS); Operational Data Integrated Network (ODIN); Air System Training Devices; Weapons Employment Capability and other Subsystems, Features, and Capabilities; F-35 unique infrared flares; reprogramming center access; F-35 Performance Based Logistics; software development/integration; aircraft ferry and tanker support; Detector Laser DSU-38A/B, Detector Laser DSU-38A(D-2)/B, KMU-572(D-2)/B Trainer (JDAM), 40 inch Wing Release Lanyard; GBU-53/B SDB II Weapon Load Crew Trainers (WLCT); GBU-53/B SDB II Practical Explosive Ordnance Disposal System Trainers (PEST); AGM-154C-1 JSOW Captive Flight Vehicles; AGM-154C-1 JSOW Dummy Air Training Missiles; AGM-154C-1 JSOW mission planning, integration support and testing, munitions storage security and training, weapon operational flight program software development; integration of the Joint Strike Missile; weapons containers; aircraft and munitions support and test equipment; communications equipment; provisioning, spares and repair parts; weapons repair and return support; personnel training and training equipment; weapon systems software, publications and technical documents; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated cost is $12.5 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a trusted partner which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Finland in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The proposed sale of F-35s and associated missiles and munitions will provide Finland with a credible defense capability to deter aggression in the region and ensure interoperability with U.S. forces. The proposed sale will replace Finland's retiring F/A-18s and enhance its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defense capability. Finland will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Fort Worth, TX; Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, CT; The Boeing Company, St. Charles, MO; and Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, AZ. This proposal is being offered in the context of a competition. If the proposal is accepted, it is expected that offset agreements will be required. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips to Finland involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews/support, program management and training over the life of the program. U.S. contractor representatives will be required in Finland to conduct Contractor Engineering Technical Services (CETS) and Autonomic Logistics and Global Support (ALGS) for after-aircraft delivery.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value is expected to be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



(ends)





Finland – F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Aircraft and Weapons

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 9, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Finland of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft and weapons and related equipment for an estimated cost of $14.7 billion.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Finland has requested to buy:



-- fifty (50) F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft;

-- eight (8) F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft;

-- fourteen (14) EA-18G Growler aircraft;

-- one hundred sixty-six (166) F414-GE-400 engines (144 installed and 22 spares);

-- five hundred (500) GBU-53/B Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II) All-Up Round (AUR);

-- twelve (12) GBU-53/B SDB II Guided Test Vehicles (GTV);

-- twelve (12) GBU-53/B SDB II Captive Carry Reliability Trainers;

-- one hundred fifty (150) AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder Tactical Missiles;

-- thirty-two (32) AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs);

-- thirty (30) AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder Tactical Guidance Units;

-- eight (8) AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder CATM Guidance Units;

-- one hundred sixty (160) AGM-154C-1 Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOW);

-- two hundred (200) AGM-158B-2B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range All Up Rounds (JASSM ER AUR);

-- two (2) AGM-158B-2 JASSM Separation Test Vehicles (STV);

-- two (2) AGM-158B-2 JASSM Instrumented Test Vehicles (ITV);

-- two (2) AGM-158B-2 JASSM Jettison Test Vehicles (JTV);

-- two (2) AGM-158B-2 Inert Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) with Telemetry Instrumental Kits;

-- two (2) AGM-158B-2 JASSM Maintenance Training Missiles (DATM);

-- one hundred twenty (120) BLU-117B/B 2000LB GP Bombs;

-- one hundred twenty (120) KMU-556F/B Bomb Tail Kits (JDAM);

-- three hundred (300) FMU-139D/B Fuzes;

-- two (2) KMU-556(D-2)/B Trainers (JDAM);

-- thirty (30) BLU-109C/B 2000LB Bombs;

-- thirty (30) KMU-557F/B Bomb Tail Kits (JDAM);

-- two (2) BLU-109(D-1)/B 2000LB Bombs;

-- one hundred two (102) BLU-111B/B 500LB General Purpose Bombs;

-- one hundred two (102) KMU-572F/B JDAM Bomb Tail Kits;

-- six (6) MK-82-0,1 500LB, General Purpose Bombs, Inert;

-- fifty-one (51) BLU-110B/B 1000LB General Purpose Bombs;

-- fifty (50) KMU-559F/B Bomb Tail Kits;

-- fifty-eight (58) M61A2 20mm Gun Systems;

-- thirty-two (32) Advanced Targeting Forward-Looking Infrared (ATFLIR);

-- thirty-two (32) Sniper Targeting Pods;

-- fourteen (14) Advanced Electronic Attack Kit for EA-18G;

-- sixty-five (65) AN/ALR-67(V)3 Electric Warfare Countermeasures Receiving Sets;

-- sixty-five (65) AN/ALQ-214 Integrated Countermeasures Systems;

-- seventy-four (74) Multifunctional Information Distribution Systems – Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS JTRS);

-- eighty-nine (89) Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS);

-- three hundred seventy-seven (377) LAU-127E/A Guided Missile Launchers;

-- seventy-four (74) AN/AYK-29 Distributed Targeting Processor – Networked (DTP-N);

-- twenty-five (25) Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Systems; and

-- eight (8) Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) sets.



Also included are AN/APG-79 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars; High Speed Video Network (HSVN) Digital Video Recorder (HDVR); AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Goggles (NVG); AN/AVS-11 Night Vision Cueing Devices (NVCD); AN/ALE-47 Electronic Warfare Countermeasures Systems; AN/ARC-210 Communication System; AN/APX-111 Combined Interrogator Transponder; AN/ALE-55 Towed Decoys; Launchers (LAU-115D/A, LAU-116B/A, LAU118A); AN/AAQ-28(V) Litening Targeting Pod; Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS); Accurate Navigation (ANAV) Global Positioning System (GPS) Navigation; Aircraft Armament Equipment (AAE); Aircraft Ferry transportation; Foreign Liaison Officer (FLO) Support; Auxiliary Fuel Tanks, FMU-139D(D-2)/B fuzes; MK84-4 2000LB General Purpose Inert Bombs, MK83 Bomb General Purpose Inert Bombs; KMU-557C(D-2)/B tail kits; KMU-572C(D-2)/B tail kits; Detector Laser DSU-38A/B, Detector Laser DSU-38A(D-2)/B, KMU-559C(D-2)/B load trainer; Wing Release Lanyard Assemblies; AGM-154C-1 JSOW Captive Flight Vehicles, Dummy Air Training Missiles, AGM-154C-1 JSOW mission planning, integration support and testing, munitions storage security and training, weapon operational flight program software development; weapons containers; aircraft and munitions support and test equipment; communications equipment; provisioning, spares and repair parts; weapons repair and return support; personnel training and training equipment; weapon systems software, publications and technical documents; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated cost is $14.7 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a trusted partner which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Finland in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The proposed sale of F/A-18E/Fs and EA-18Gs and associated weapons will provide Finland with a credible defense capability to deter aggression in the region and ensure interoperability with U.S. Forces. The proposed sale will replace Finland's retiring F/A-18C/Ds and enhance its air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defense capability. Finland will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be The Boeing Company, St. Louis, MO; Northrop Grumman, Los Angeles, CA; Raytheon Company, El Segundo, CA; Raytheon Missile Systems Company, Tucson, AZ; General Electric, Lynn, MA; and Lockheed Martin, Troy, AL. This proposal is being offered in the context of a competition. If the proposal is accepted, it is expected that offset agreements will be required. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of six (6) additional U.S. contractor representatives to Finland on an intermittent basis for a duration of the life of the case to support delivery of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft and provide supply support management, inventory control, and equipment familiarization.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value is expected to be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



(ends)





United States Congress Notified of Possible Multi-Role Fighter Sale to Finland

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 9, 2020)

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which operates under the United States Department of Defense, has submitted a statutory notification to Congress on the possible sale of multi-role fighters and the related weapons and equipment to Finland.



The notification is related to the competitive tendering for the HX Fighter Programme.



Finland sent its request to the US administration in April 2020. Based on the request, the DSCA is seeking approval from Congress to sell to Finland, at a later date, the products and services to be indicated in the final tender. The notification procedure is necessary in order to authorise the possible sale of either Lockheed Martin’s F-35 or Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters and the related weapons and services to Finland.



The announcement of the notification procedure does not constitute a procurement decision by Finland, as the decision to procure multi-role fighters will be made by the Government in 2021. Furthermore, the types and quantities of multi-role fighters and weapons specified in the notification do not represent the final content of the Finnish procurement package; instead, the list published by the DSCA indicates those items and quantities that the US administration is prepared to sell at this stage of the procurement process.



In the FMS procedure, the quantities and prices proposed for approval are generally set higher than what the purchasing country has indicated in its own request. The purpose of this formality is to avoid the need to submit a new and time-consuming Congressional Notification in the event that the purchasing country makes changes to the procurement package.



Administrations in other candidate countries have also dealt with or will deal with the sale of multi-role fighters to Finland in accordance with legislation and system in place in the country in question.



FMS procedure



The Foreign Military Sales (FMS) procedure is based on US export control legislation. According to the legislation, defence equipment is sold by the Federal Government of the United States, i.e. the industry first sells a product to the United States Defense Administration, which, in turn, sells it to the purchasing country, collecting compensation in the process to cover the costs of the procedure.



The FMS procedure may involve several purchasing countries at the same time, in which case the costs of the procedure are shared among the countries in question.



The Congressional Notification procedure, which seeks approval from Congress for the sale, is part of the FMS process. As part of this procedure, a public announcement of the FMS procedure is made on the website of the DSCA stating that Congress has been notified of the planned sale of a specified maximum amount of defence equipment, at a specified price, to a purchasing country. However, the notification does not mean that a decision has been made in the country in question to purchase items from the United States.



-ends-



