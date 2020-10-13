Updated National Security Science and Technology Priorities

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 13, 2020)

Australia’s national security will be strengthened following the Government’s release of updated National Security Science and Technology Priorities.



The National Security Science and Technology Priorities Update identifies six priority areas:



--Cyber Security

--Intelligence

--Border Security and Identity Management

--Investigative Support and Forensic Science

--Preparedness, Protection, Prevention and Incident Response

--Technology Foresight



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the announcement provides a thorough update to the 2018 Policy and Priorities.



“The update has given greater consideration to recent challenges such as national resilience and biosecurity,” Minister Reynolds said.



“These priorities will help to drive strategic advantage by developing, adapting and delivering science and technology solutions to current and future national security challenges.”



Defence’s Science and Technology Group coordinates the Government’s science and technology program which plays a critical role in our nation’s national security.



The National Security and Defence community continue to work closely together to shape and harness the national science and technology enterprise to achieve a cohesive and agile innovation system, as outlined in the 2020 Defence Strategic Update.



