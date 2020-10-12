The A330 Family Legacy Continues with the 1,500th Delivery

The A330neo is powering the family into the future with its new engine and wing technology to drive a step-change in performance and economics – 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions when compared with the previous generation aircraft.



The A330 Family’s 1,500th delivery on 21st September to Delta Air Lines says a great deal about the enduring qualities of the aircraft's original design, coupled with the constant infusion of the latest technologies, culminating in today’s A330neo variant. The application of ‘incremental innovations’, since its service entry, has resulted in the A330’s ongoing versatility, functionality, increased payload-range, class-leading economy with state-of-the-art Airspace cabin comfort and 4th generation IFE.



Today the A330neo builds on the A330ceo’s proven credentials, saving airlines around 25 percent fuel burn per seat compared with the previous-generation aircraft it replaces: the 767-300. Comprising two versions – the A330-900 (which first entered service in November 2018 with TAP) and the smaller A330-800 (which enters service in the coming weeks) – the NEO incorporates a new high-aspect ratio wing with carbon fibre wing tips, the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines with a 10:1 bypass ratio, more seats and new Airspace cabin features such as fully-variable colour LED mood lighting.



It is noteworthy that the newest A330neo variant with a 251t MTOW (with certification imminent at the time of writing) can fly around 8,000nm with a full passenger load – around twice as far as the very first 212t A330-300 had achieved. Furthermore, the A330neo is a very quiet aircraft, exceeding the most stringent industry regulations – for example, achieving 16dB lower noise margin relative to ICAO Chapter 4.



The worldwide success of A330 continues



Even before its first flight in 1992, the original A330-300 was a pioneer. It was Airbus' first long-range aircraft and the first programme to have an integrated final assembly facility with the FAL, the paint-shop and cabin furnishing in the same place. The high level of operational synergy with the A320 – and also a ‘common-type-rating’ with the A350 – has further reinforced the Airbus ‘Family’.



The evolution of a product to replace the A300 – the world’s first widebody twin-engined airliner – was built on the strengths of the single-aisle A320 to create a bigger and truly modern long-range aircraft. By the time of its launch, the A330-300 offered 56 more seats than its predecessor, incorporated fly-by-wire technology, had a six-screen glass cockpit and came with a choice of three engine types from General Electric, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce respectively. At the EIS in January 1994, the A330-300’s MTOW (maximum take-off weight) was 212 tonnes and the range was around 4,000nm. A smaller version, the A330-200, was subsequently made available with a MTOW of 230 tonnes and a longer range of 6,200nm. Meanwhile the A330-300 had added another 1,000nm to its range.



Further A330 Family improvements were introduced between 2000 and 2003: The flight deck benefitted from backlit LCD screens (replacing the original cathode-ray tube displays) to enable the use of the newest functionalities, while the new cabin featured larger volume overhead bins, improved lighting and better air and light controls for passengers. A systems upgrade and an even more robust structure completed the picture of an aircraft that had taken a clear step forward while retaining the strengths gained from maturity.



After 2003 approximately €150 million continued to be invested every year, ensuring that operational efficiency and passenger comfort remained as much at the forefront as engine and system upgrades. The family continued to grow during this period too: The A330-200F was launched in 2007 and entered service three years later, Airbus Corporate Jet started to offer their customers A330-200s and the first “Multi-Role-Tanker-Transport” (MRTT) version was delivered in June 2011.



The next A330 to be delivered to Airbus Defense & Space for conversion into MRTT, will be the programme’s 50th -- for final operator MMF, a fleet procurement and pooling consortium on behalf of the NATO member air forces.



Nevertheless, the constant push to make the aircraft even better continued, and by 2015 the introduction of the 242 tonne MTOW version with Delta Air Lines in May of that year had brought the A330-300’s range to 6,100nm, along with a two percent fuel burn reduction, a cabin upgrade – which included full LED lighting and the latest IFE – plus new avionics systems and the option to activate the centre section as a fuel tank. All these enhancements ensured that the A330 Family continued to sell well – and be appreciated by over 120 satisfied operators worldwide, who have in total ordered more than 1,800 A330s (all versions) since the start of the programme.



A330neo: Powering into the future



Fast-forward to the present day and the A330neo is now powering the family into the future with its new engine and wing technology to drive a step-change in performance and economics – 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions when compared with the previous generation aircraft. Moreover, by retaining the ‘same type rating’ and having 95% spares commonality it can seamlessly fit into any existing A330 fleet, while its new Airspace cabin offers the perfect space for passengers and airlines.



The A330neo also takes real-time health monitoring and predictive maintenance to the next level with Airbus’ advanced Skywise big-data analytics capabilities -- helping to transform unplanned maintenance events into plannable ones so the airline’s flight schedules are not interrupted. In short, with the A330-900 and -800, the A330 Family continues to set the bar for versatility in every business model, being the lowest risk widebody solution for every type of operator carrying from 230 to 460 passengers, on routes from 20 minutes to over 17 hours, and doing so with over 99% reliability.



