Finnish Defence Forces to Procure Night Combat Equipment and Target Acquisition Devices Produced in Finland

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 13, 2020)

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen has authorised the Defence Forces Logistics Command to conclude an agreement on the acquisition of night combat equipment and target acquisition devices from Finnish manufacturer Senop Oy.



The first phase of the procurement includes helmet-mounted image intensifiers for soldiers and target acquisition devices for mortar companies. The agreement also includes a provision for the purchase of weapons-mounted laser sights. The procurement, which is part of the national defence development programme, aims to improve the ability of infantry to fight in dark conditions with poor visibility.



“In my view, it is very important that this procurement will help to maintain and develop the capacity, skills and security of supply of the Finnish optronics industry. It is also worth noting that the procurement will provide dozens of person-years of employment in Finland,” says Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen.



The products will be delivered by the end of 2021 and will be taken into use starting in 2022. The overall value of the contract with value-added tax is more than EUR 13 million. The maximum value of the five-year additional provision with value-added tax is approximately EUR 209 million.



The domestic employment effect of the contract will be about 40 person-years without the additional provision.



The purchase of the image intensifiers is related to a letter of intent signed between the Finnish Defence Forces and Senop Oy on 22 September 2019.



(ends)



Senop to Supply Night Vision Devices to the Finnish Defence Forces

(Source: Patria; issued Oct 13, 2020)

The Finnish Defence Forces will improve its night fighting capability by procuring new image intensifiers for soldiers and hand-held multipurpose observation and surveillance systems for mortar units. Antti Kaikkonen, the Minister of Defence of Finland, has authorized the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command to sign a contract with Senop Oy for the procurement of night vision devices. The procurement is based on a Letter of Intent signed on 22 May 2019 and Senop will deliver the systems by the end of 2021.



The contract, with a total value of more than 13 million euros, includes a 209 million euro option for the next five years. The option includes image intensifiers, observation and surveillance systems and laser aiming devices.



Senop’s new NVG is a small and lightweight night vision device (FDF: Night vision device M20), designed as a soldier’s personal night vision device to be used in demanding military environments. NVG utilizes latest aspheric and composite technologies, which enable high performance and low over all system weight.



Senop’s laser aiming devices (FDF: Tactical laser aiming device M20 and soldier’s laser aiming device) are developed to be used as a soldier’s weapon sight and as a target designator for troop leaders. Laser aiming devices are designed for seamless integration with FDF’s existing weapons and are also usable in other weapons / systems.



Senop LILLY target acquisition device (FDF: Target acquisition device MPL21) is an extremely light weight device with versatile functions for target acquisition, observation and different types of measuring applications. LILLY is based on high performance thermal imaging, combined with direct view optical channel. This combination enables high performance at all times of day.



New image intensifier, laser aiming devices and Senop LILLY sensor have been developed in close cooperation with the Finnish army. “The development work has also required intensive field tests and environmental tests to ensure that the devices are easy to use and stand the strain of hard military operations. I can proudly say that Image intensifier, laser aiming devices and LILLY-sensor have been developed for infantry soldiers with the guidance of real end users”, says Aki Korhonen, Managing Director of Senop.



Effective night fighting capability requires overarching capabilities. Senop is developing holistic solutions for networked military environments. Senop has for example delivered Senop VV3X night sights, VVLite night vision devices, and LISA target acquisition systems (FDF: MPL15) for the Finnish Army. All these devices support the capability to fight during the night and in difficult weather conditions. In addition, these systems are networked to modern C2I -systems to support situational awareness.



“Our mission is to help customers to build new capabilities by tailoring solutions according to their specific needs and requirements. Our priority customers are armies and soldiers. Our development work with the Finnish Army has shown the agility of our company to support the customers”, Aki Korhonen points out. The development of the Image Intensifier and laser aiming devices was finalised from concept to qualified product within one year.





Senop’s Defence&Security portfolio consists of high-performance image intensifiers, night sights, intelligent thermal weapon sights, handheld target acquisition and observation systems, vehicle camera systems, hyperspectral cameras, and multipurpose container-based system platform solutions.



Senop’s advanced night vision solutions enable situational awareness as well as increased firepower and mobility. Senop provides high-performance night vision devices, intelligent sensor technology-based solutions and demanding system integration services for both defence & security and industry & research needs. Our high-tech products are designed, manufactured and tested to ensure uncompromising reliability even in the most extreme conditions. Currently, Senop operates in 4 locations in Finland and employs nearly 60 specialists. Senop is a part of the Patria Group.



-ends-



