Boeing Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Oct 13, 2020)

Boeing delivered 28 commercial airplanes during the third quarter, increasing its total for the year to 98, down from 308 for the first nine months of 2019, while a smaller drop was also registered for its military programs. (Boeing chart)

CHICAGO --- The Boeing Company announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2020.



"We continue to work closely with our customers around the globe, understanding their near-term and longer-term fleet needs, aligning supply and demand while navigating the significant impact this global pandemic continues to have on our industry," said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer.



"We're taking actions to resize, reshape and transform our business to preserve liquidity, adapt to the new market reality and ensure that we deliver the highest standards of safety and quality as we position our company to be more resilient for the long term. Our diverse portfolio, including our government services, defense and space programs, continues to provide some stability as we adapt and rebuild stronger for the other side of the pandemic."



Major program deliveries during the third quarter are detailed in the above graphic.





